Maharashtra Govt To Roll Out Special Action Plan To Strengthen Railway Passenger Safety | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will prepare a special action plan to strengthen the safety of railway passengers at railway stations and surrounding areas across the state, with a particular focus on sensitive locations, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam informed the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Replying to a calling attention motion raised by MLC Ravindra Phatak, Kadam said railway police, local police and railway authorities would jointly intensify operations to curb crime and improve passenger security.

He said sensitive railway zones have been identified, and officers of the rank of Joint Commissioner of Police have been assigned to inspect these areas and submit reports recommending immediate safety measures. The state will also pursue with the Centre the demand to increase the number of Mumbai suburban train services and coaches in view of the growing commuter load.

Acknowledging the presence of criminal elements at railway stations and platforms, Kadam said joint enforcement drives by the Railway Police and railway administration would be conducted at all major stations to take strict action against offenders. The government also plans to expand the use of modern surveillance technology by increasing the number of CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition systems at railway stations.

The minister added that the security arrangements inside railway coaches would also be reviewed in coordination with the Central government to introduce necessary improvements.

Responding to suggestions regarding women's safety, Kadam said the government would positively consider extending the existing special security cover for women, currently available from 9 pm to 6 am, until 8 am, after completing the required legal procedures.

On demands for invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Kadam said stringent legal provisions, including MCOCA, would be applied wherever legally applicable. He announced that a high-level meeting with the Railway Police Commissioner would be held within the next 15 days, along with a detailed review of police action against criminal gangs and drug addicts operating in railway premises.

The minister assured the House that the government would take all measures within its jurisdiction and continue to coordinate with the Centre to ensure a safer environment for railway passengers across Maharashtra.

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