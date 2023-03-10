Maharashtra: Govt to request Centre to exclude ‘caste column’ from fertiliser sale portal after opposition protest

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Govt to request Centre to exclude ‘caste column’ from fertiliser sale portal after opposition protest

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had to assure the opposition members that he would speak to the Centre to exclude the column as the portal is being handled in New Delhi.

FPJ CorrespondentUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image

The Maharashtra government was on Friday cornered in the State Assembly on the issue of a ‘caste column’ on forms used for sale of fertilisers. An irked opposition slammed the government and called its ‘intentions’ dubious. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had to assure the opposition members that he would speak to the Centre to exclude the column as the portal is being handled in New Delhi. 

Ajit Pawar calls the caste column "atrocious"

Raising the issue of farmers being required to mention their caste to buy fertilisers, the Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said, “There is one update in the E-POS machine. It is about the caste of the buyer. Farmers use this software for their orders. Without mentioning their caste, the form does not get accepted. This is atrocious as farmers are being divided on caste lines.”

Farmers don't have any caste: Prithviraj Chavan

Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan also strongly objected to the column and said it’s the right of farmers to buy fertilisers without conditions attached, and asking them for their caste is against the ethos of Maharashtra. “We call our state progressive. Farmers don’t have any caste. This system  needs to be stopped immediately,” said Chavan, asking for immediate clarification. 

