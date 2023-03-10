Maharashtra: Govt to bring policy for redevelopment of Scheduled Caste buildings

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Friday announced that the redevelopment of scheduled caste societies, especially in Vikhroli Kannamwar Nagar, is a matter of priority for the government.

During a discussion in the Assembly, Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad said, “These are the societies of mainly scheduled caste people. They were built 40-50 years back. Now these buildings are dilapidated. The residents are living in poor condition. So to help them, the government needs to be positive.” The MLAs from other parties also supported Gaikwad over the issue.

Minister Sanjay Rathod replied, "The government has started a redevelopment scheme for the scheduled castes societies. The social justice department provides special assistance in development of scheduled castes societies.

Committee under commissioner of social justice department to make policy

About the redevelopment of Kannamwar Nagar buildings, Rathod said that the government has appointed a committee under commissioner of social justice department to make a policy. “There are buildings which need redevelopment. State government is having a positive approach about it. The committee has given suggestions to the government about the redevelopment. These suggestions are under consideration. We will come up with a policy about it very soon,” said Rathod.

Not just Vikhroli Kannamwar Nagar, but there are similar societies in Naigaon, Wadala, Bhandup, Chembur areas too. So the policy about the redevelopment may open the doors for the societies in these locations also. This will be a politically very important decision if taken. Ahead of BMC elections, this decision would have a positive impact on the Shinde Fadnavis government in the BMC area.