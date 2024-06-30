Maharashtra: Govt To Release White Paper On MoUs From International Forums, Focus On Regional Development

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant | X

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Council witnessed an important demand during its session on Saturday, as Congress MLC Abhijeet Vanjari raised a motion seeking transparency regarding Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed at international forums like Davos. In response, Industries Minister Uday Samant announced in the Legislative Council that the Industries Department would publish a detailed white paper.

MLC Vanjari along with Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve and Sachin Ahir, MLC of Shiv Sena UBT emphasized concerns over unfulfilled promises, including vacant MIDC plots in AURIC City, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Vidarbha despite claims of substantial investments.

Acknowledging the significance of regional development, Minister Samant addressed concerns raised by Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve regarding the neglect of smaller towns and industries in favor of major urban centers.

"MoUs amounting to Rs. 372 thousand crores were inked at Davos this year alone. Notably, a major Gems and Jewelry Park project is set to commence in Navi Mumbai, complementing ongoing industrial initiatives in the Shendra and Bidkin industrial belts of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor at AURIC City. These initiatives are attracting substantial investments from foreign industrial groups, promising extensive job creation opportunities", said Samant.

Minister Samant assured the council that the white paper would include comprehensive information about the signed MoUs, their implementation status, and the sectors involved. He acknowledged challenges faced in realizing investments, particularly noting issues within the Energy Department where significant MoUs remained unfulfilled.

Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe welcomed the government's initiative for transparency, urging the timely release of the white paper ahead of elections.

The government plans to reserve prime sites in AURIC City for MSEB projects and improve internal transport links between MIDCs in Waluj, Chitegaon, Shendra, and Bidkin. They will soon begin the tender process for a vital road connecting AURIC City to the 980 km Samriddhi Highway, aiming to boost logistics for businesses. Notably, South Korean conglomerate Hyundai's Rs. 4,000 crore investment in Pune is expected to significantly enhance industrial growth and job prospects in Maharashtra.