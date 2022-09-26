Maharashtra Govt to recruit 20,000 police personnel; Dy CM Fadnavis says 'need to improve jail department'

Representative Image | Photo: File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that 20,000 police personnel will be recruited soon in the police department. Fadnavis, who today reviewed cyber security, said that the advertisement for the recruitment of around 8,000 was earlier issued while a new advertisement will be released for the recruitment of another 12,000 police personnel.

Fadnavis said that at present the recruitment process of 5,297 police constables initiated in 2019 has been completed and the training of the selected candidates was underway. Further, the recruitment process of 7,231 posts through the Director General of Police initiated in 2020 was also underway.

Fadnavis said that there is a need to improve the jail department. "There is a need for reforms in the jail department. At present, 1641 prisoners are in jail despite the court having granted bail to them for want of money towards bail bond. Efforts will be made to provide legal help on how to get them out of jail. We will take the help of some social organizations for this,’’ he added.

Fadnavis asked the home department to immediately submit proposals to the government for maintaining law and order in the state and for strengthening the police force. Adequate funds will be made available for this. He also directed that the Home Department and the police should take necessary measures more vigilantly at Mantralaya so that no untoward incident takes place.

Fadnavis said that cyber security will be given top priority in the state and a consultant would be appointed to implement the project. He asked the department to prepare a proposal to provide all services online.