Maharashtra Govt to permit online sale of liquor from May 15: Here is the list of guidelines issued

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government has deferred the home delivery of liquor from May 14 to May 15. On Wednesday, the Government has also issued a list of guidelines to be followed.

According to the guidelines, home delivery of liquor is allowed in those districts where liquor sale is permitted. It won't be allowed in COVID-19 containment zones. Also, only FL-II (wine shops which sell hard liquor and beer), FL/Beer-II (beer shoppes), FL/W-II (wine shoppes) will be allowed to be home delivered by retailers.

The guidelines said that the customers must be permit holders to order liquor. If the customer doesn't have the permit then he/she can obtain the permit from applying at the State Excise Department website. The customers can order liqour through WhatsApp, SMS or by calling at the store, said the guidelines.