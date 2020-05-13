Maharashtra Govt to permit online sale of liquor from May 15: Here is the list of guidelines issued

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government has deferred the home delivery of liquor from May 14 to May 15. On Wednesday, the Government has also issued a list of guidelines to be followed.
According to the guidelines, home delivery of liquor is allowed in those districts where liquor sale is permitted. It won't be allowed in COVID-19 containment zones. Also, only FL-II (wine shops which sell hard liquor and beer), FL/Beer-II (beer shoppes), FL/W-II (wine shoppes) will be allowed to be home delivered by retailers.
The guidelines said that the customers must be permit holders to order liquor. If the customer doesn't have the permit then he/she can obtain the permit from applying at the State Excise Department website. The customers can order liqour through WhatsApp, SMS or by calling at the store, said the guidelines.
The retailers will have to acquire passes for the delivery person from Excise SP or Dy SP officer. These officers are instructed to issue valid ID cards for a limited period. The guidelines also state that the retailers can't engage more than 10 people for home delivery. One person can deliver only one order at a time and one delivery agent can't deliver more than 24 units per day, read the guidelines.
These delivery agents will have to follow strict rules. They should get medical certificate from a doctor. Wearing a mask, head cap and hand gloves are compulsory. Use of hand sanitizer is compulsory and the retail shop owners should do thermal scanning of all delivery agents, said the Government in its guidelines.
The Government also notified that the retailers have to sell liquor on MRP. They cannot charge extra for home delivery. The customers can pay in cash or via a debit or credit card.
The guidelines also said that the retailers have to maintain a separate book for home delivery liquor.
