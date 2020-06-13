Maharashtra Govt to open schools in phases; physical classes for Std 1st to 5th unlikely to open till September: Report

The Maharashtra Government is considering to open schools in phases and the state Education Department is likely to present the proposal to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for final approval, said a report in The Indian Express.

According to the report, the physical classes for Std 9th to 12th could open in July, Std 6th to 8th is likely to open in August and Std 1st to 5th may open from September. However, the opening of the schools will only be in places where no COVID-19 case has been reported for at least a month.

The state Education Department is also not keen to begin the online classes for pre-primary to Std 2nd, said the report. However, the department is considering to allow online classes for one-hour to Std 3rd to 5th, two hours for Std 6th to 8th and three hours for Std 9th to 12th.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will soon be issued regarding online learning.