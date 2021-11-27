Maharashtra govt to give Rs 50,000 aid to kin or immediate relatives of COVID-19 victims

In a major policy decision, the Maharashtra Government on Friday announced that it will give Rs 50,000 aid to kins or immediate relatives of people who died due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the state government in the government resolution released today said the aid will be provided to the next of kin of the COVID 19 victims only if the RT-PCR report of the deceased was positive even though the death certificate does not mention the cause of the death as the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will be deposited to the bank accounts of close relatives and also of those who died due to the pandemic.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said, ‘’The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to give ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to kins or immediate relatives of people who died due to COVID 19. The scheme is designed to deposit the aid directly in the bank account of the beneficiaries. Relatives of the deceased can apply online on the web portal being developed by the state government, or at the Setu Center, through common service centre in the Gram Panchayat.’’

The relief and rehabilitation department officer clarified that it is not necessary that the death certificate should mention COVIDA 19 as the cause of the death. However, the deceased family is entitled to the aid if the RT-PCR test had confirmed the patient to be COVID 19 positive and died thereafter.

The state government’s decision came in the wake of the Supreme Court’s directive given to the Centre in September for the payment of Rs 50,000 ex gratia compensation to the families of COVID 19 victims. The apex court had cleared the Centre’s guidelines relating to the payment of compensation.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 07:00 AM IST