e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 852 new cases, 34 deaths, 665 recoveriesIndia updates list of 'at-risk' countries
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 09:24 PM IST

Maharashtra govt to give Rs 50,000 aid to kin of COVID-19 victims

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | Photo Credit: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | Photo Credit: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

Advertisement

The Maharashtra government has decided to give Rs 50,000 aid to kin or immediate relatives of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19, news agency ANI reported on Friday evening.

This is a developing story

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 09:24 PM IST
Advertisement