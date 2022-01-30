Maharashtra Govt to decide fate of 10th and 12th exams after February 15 after reviewing COVID-19 situation

Days after Minister of State for Education Bacchu Kadu suggested that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) exams for 10th and 12th classes be postponed till April, the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the government has taken a ‘’wait and watch’’ policy and it will take a decision on holding exams as per the schedule or postpone them after February 15 after reviewing the COVID 19 situation across Maharashtra. The 12th standard exams will start from March 4 while 10th standard will begin from March 15 in the state.

‘’Minister of State has recently held a meeting on the 10th and 12th examinations. A lot of things have to be considered. We are reviewing the Corona status today. We will review the Corona status in the state till February 15. A decision will be taken after that about the postponement of these exams after due consideration and discussions with the MSBSHSE and the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training,’’ said Gaikwad.

Gaikwad admitted that the students miss the classroom feeling until there will be an interactive session. ‘’We expect the 11th admission to be online. We expect the next academic year should start on time. We will decide the roadmap after holding discussions with the teachers’ organizations, education experts and school principals,’’ she said.

The minister said as of now there is a possibility that 10th and 12th exams will be held on time and offline. However, she reiterated that till February 15 the state government has adopted a ‘’wait and watch’’ policy.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, Kadu on Friday at the online meeting with the education deputy director, education officers, group education officers and department officials had suggested that these exams need to be postponed till April because the students during the last two years since the closure of schools and launch of online teaching were not accustomed to study and writing. They have also lost the writing practice and they may find it difficult to appear for ensuing exams slated for March.

‘’Students are also confused due to the lack of writing practice and they may face difficulties in exams. In addition, they still have to confront the ongoing online-offline muddle,’’ said Kadu.

