Maharashtra govt to cover all in health insurance scheme

Mumbai: In a significant move, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), the insurance scheme for the poor, will now cover all people with ration card and domicile certificate in the state.

At present, the scheme covers 85% of the population; but now the remaining 15% -- including government and semi-government employees, and white ration card holders -- will also benefit under it. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced the decision on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on Friday.

Tope informed that Maharashtra will be the first state to cover almost 100 per cent population under the scheme. In all, 1000 treatments at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh per year are covered in 900 empanelled hospitals in the state. The government proposes to increase another 100 empanelled hospitals.