Maharashtra Govt, Tata Group Work On Time-Bound Roadmap For $11-Billion AI Innovation City Near Navi Mumbai Airport

Maharashtra plans a 300-acre technology hub near Navi Mumbai airport with AI data centres, computing facilities and semiconductor-related activities | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The Maharashtra government is working on a time-bound roadmap to expedite the development of the proposed Innovation City near the Navi Mumbai International Airport in partnership with the Tata Group, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Advisor (Investments & Strategy) to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said the proposed project will be spread across 300 acres and is part of the state’s larger push to build an advanced technology and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

The Maharashtra government and Tata Group have announced an investment of $11 billion for the Innovation City, which is envisaged as a major hub for artificial intelligence and related industries.

“The infrastructure that Maharashtra has created gives us an opportunity to take Mumbai, Maharashtra and India to the next level. We now have the momentum; the task is to execute at scale,” Dhavse said at the 6th Real Estate & Infrastructure Investors’ Summit (REIIS) 2026 organised by NAREDCO Maharashtra at the Jio Convention Centre.

AI Hub To House Advanced Facilities

The proposed AI Innovation City is expected to house large-scale AI data centres, high-performance computing facilities, semiconductor-related activities and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Dhavse said data centres would be a critical component of Maharashtra’s emerging digital infrastructure ecosystem. The state currently accounts for around 66 per cent of India’s data-centre capacity, he said.

The government also plans to support the technology ecosystem through universities, healthcare facilities and knowledge institutions aimed at creating a skilled talent pool for AI, technology and advanced industries. Its wider AI strategy includes six Centres of Excellence and AI Innovation Regions across Maharashtra.

Focus On Investment And Policy Stability

Highlighting the importance of investment and policy stability, Dhavse said, “Predictable policies, credible execution and infrastructure-led development will be crucial” to converting investment interest into economic outcomes.

The summit also focused on the role of infrastructure in creating new economic centres across Mumbai and the wider metropolitan region.

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises, said the convergence of infrastructure and real estate would be critical to supporting India’s next phase of growth.

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Gautam Singhania, Chairman, Raymond Realty, said infrastructure-led growth was reshaping Mumbai and the MMR, while Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO India, termed “Mumbai 3.0” a major opportunity to create new growth centres.

Kamlesh Thakur, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, called for redevelopment to focus on complete and liveable communities backed by adequate physical and social infrastructure.

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