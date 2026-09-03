Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹17,725-Crore Metro Line 13; MMRDA To Raise ₹13,294 Crore Through External Loans

Metro Line 13 will connect Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar through a 25.03-km corridor featuring 16 stations and a bridge over Vasai Creek | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The Maharashtra government has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Mumbai Metro Line 13 connecting Mira-Bhayandar with Vasai-Virar, pegging the total project completion cost at Rs 17,724.99 crore.

The project, including a six-lane road-cum-metro bridge over Vasai Creek, will be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

According to the Government Resolution issued by the Urban Development Department on September 3, the financing model relies predominantly on external borrowings, with MMRDA authorised to raise up to Rs 13,293.74 crore through bilateral and multilateral financial institutions and other financial agencies at concessional interest rates.

State Funding And Land Support

The State Government will provide Rs 2,810.36 crore as interest-free subordinate debt. This will cover 50% of the Central Government taxes amounting to Rs 576.96 crore, state and local taxes of Rs 697.87 crore and Rs 1,535.53 crore towards acquisition of private land. MMRDA will contribute another Rs 593.63 crore.

Government land required permanently and temporarily for the project, valued at Rs 1,027.26 crore, will be made available to MMRDA at nominal rates. This amount will not be separately provided by the State Government.

The project cost also includes Rs 1,382.57 crore towards interest during construction and Rs 1,884.49 crore towards escalation, taking the total completion cost to Rs 17,724.99 crore.

Revenue Streams For Sustainability

The government has outlined multiple revenue streams to support the project's financial sustainability. These include premiums from additional FSI within 500 metres on either side of the metro corridor, increased development charges, an additional one per cent stamp duty surcharge in cities implementing major urban transport projects, commercial development of depot and other project land, advertising, station branding, parking, kiosks and ATM facilities.

The revenues are to be channelled into a Dedicated Urban Transport Fund, which can be used for loan repayment, operation and maintenance and future infrastructure projects. Property and advertising revenues during operations have been estimated at around 10 per cent of fare revenue.

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Line To Include Vasai Creek Bridge

The 25.03-km Metro Line 13 will comprise 3.25 km underground and 21.78 km elevated sections, with 16 stations. It will also include a 4.92-km six-lane integrated road-and-metro bridge over Vasai Creek connecting Panju Island.

The government has set a 2026-2031 implementation period and directed MMRDA to submit a time-bound implementation programme within 15 days.

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