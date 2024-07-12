Maharashtra Govt Tables Bill Aimed At Curbing 'Urban Naxalism' In Maharashtra Assembly | Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday tabled a bill in the assembly aimed at preventing the unlawful activities of individuals and organisations, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressing the need to curb the rising presence of Naxal outfits in rural and urban areas through effective legal means. Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have enacted Public Security Acts for the effective prevention of unlawful activities.

Maharashtra Special Public Security Act 2024

Named the ‘Maharashtra Special Public Security Act 2024’, the bill is seen as curbing the menace of Naxalism and its sympathisers in urban areas. The bill has a provision of punishment for seven years and a Rs 7 lakh fine if someone commits or abets or attempts to commit or plans to commit any unlawful activity through such an unlawful organisation. Apart from this, the bill moots three years’ imprisonment and the imposition of a Rs 3 lakh fine, if a member of any unlawful organisation takes part in the meetings or activities or manages or assists in the management or promotes meetings or contributes to the purpose of unlawful organisations.

Moreover, if any individual who is not part of the unlawful organisation contributes or receives or solicits for the organisation, they will be punished with two years’ imprisonment and fined Rs 2 lakh. The bill was tabled by Industries Minister Uday Samant in the state assembly on Thursday. Further, the bill states that all the offences under this act shall be cognizable and non-bailable. Offences under this act shall be investigated by a police officer not below the rank of a sub-inspector.

Details on how the law will be enforced and protocols

All offences under this law shall be registered after the written permission of the deputy inspector general of police, who shall also specify the investigating officer who will investigate the case. Police have the right to seize material and seal places used for unlawful purposes, under this law. An advisory board will decide whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring an organisation as unlawful. It will submit a report to the government in three months. No court shall take cognisance of any offence except on the report of an officer not below the rank of additional DGP. According to the state government, the menace of Naxalism is not only limited to the remote areas of Naxal-affected states but its presence in urban areas is increasing, through Naxal frontal organisations. The spread of active frontal organisations of Naxal groups gives constant and effective support in terms of logistics and safe refuge to their armed cadres. The seized literature of Naxals shows safehouses and urban dens of the Maoist network in the cities of Maharashtra.

Unrest due to Naxal activities

The activities of Naxal or similar organisations through their united front are creating unrest among the masses, propagating their ideology of armed rebellion against the constitutional mandate and disrupting public order in the state. The bill tabled in the assembly describes unlawful activities as indulging in or propagating acts of violence, vandalism or other acts generating fear and apprehension in the public. Indulging in or encouraging the use of firearms, explosives or other devices, encouraging or preaching disobedience to established law and its institutions is also an unlawful activity, it said. An unlawful organisation is one which indulges in or bets or assists, gives aid, encourages directly or indirectly any unlawful activity.