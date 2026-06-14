Maharashtra Govt Starts Land Acquisition For Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway; Gazette Notification Issued | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has initiated the process to acquire land for the proposed Nagpur-Goa Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Expressway, a key greenfield highway project being developed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Gazette Notification

In a notification published in the Maharashtra Government Gazette on June 9, the Public Works Department declared its intention to acquire land required for the construction, maintenance, management and operation of the expressway under the provisions of the Maharashtra Highways Act, 1955.

The notification states that MSRDC, designated as the highway authority for State Highway (Special) had requested the state government to acquire the identified land parcels for the project, which is being undertaken for a public purpose.

Legal Provisions

According to the gazette notification, the government has concluded that the land is necessary for the implementation of the expressway and has accordingly begun acquisition proceedings under Sections 15 and 17 of the Maharashtra Highways Act.

The government has invited objections from interested persons regarding the proposed use of the land for the expressway project. Such objections must be submitted in writing within 21 days from the date of publication of the notification in the official gazette. The objections are to be addressed to the Sub-Divisional Officer, like land falling in Ajara-Bhudargad in Kolhapur, its subdivision office, which is serving as the concerned Land Acquisition Officer for the project has to be reached out.

The Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway is a proposed high-speed corridor aimed at improving connectivity between Vidarbha, Marathwada and western Maharashtra while providing a direct link to Goa. The project is expected to enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time and support economic development across several districts traversed by the route.

The latest notification marks another step in the ongoing land acquisition process for the ambitious expressway project, which has witnessed both support and opposition from stakeholders across different regions of the state.

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