Khalapur Police Register Case Against Deceased Motorcyclist For Fatal Head-On Collision That Killed Two Youths On Karjat-Chowk Road |

Navi Mumbai: The Khalapur Police have registered a case against a deceased motorcyclist for allegedly causing a fatal head-on collision that claimed the lives of two youths on the Karjat-Chowk Road in Raigad district shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Accident Details

According to the FIR registered at Khalapur Police Station (Crime No. 221/2026), the accident occurred at around 12.30 am near Borgaon village. Sujit Ashok Borade (26), a resident of Karjat, was riding his Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle (MH-46-BY-7210) from Karjat towards Chowk when a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle (MH-46-BT-1462), ridden by Shivansh Dhanaji Jadhav (21), came from the opposite direction.

Based on the complaint, Jadhav was allegedly riding rashly and negligently, crossed into the wrong lane and crashed head-on into Borade's motorcycle. The impact left both riders critically injured. They later succumbed to their injuries.

Legal Provisions

Police have registered the offence against Jadhav under Sections 106(1), 283 and 125(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

"According to the complaint and preliminary investigation, the accused rider allegedly entered the opposite lane, leading to the head-on collision. Both riders sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Further investigation is underway," a police officer from Khalapur Police Station said.

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