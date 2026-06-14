Kalyan-Dombivli Corporation Initiates Tender For Mothagaon–Thakurli Railway Overbridge On Diva–Vasai Corridor; Project To Complete In 24 Months | File Pic

Kalyan: In a significant development for commuters in the Kalyan-Dombivli region, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has initiated the tender process for the long-awaited railway overbridge (ROB) at the Mothagaon–Thakurli level crossing on the Diva–Vasai railway corridor. The move comes shortly after Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Rajesh More strongly pressed the civic administration to expedite the project.

Project Significance

The proposed overbridge, which had remained stalled for an extended period despite receiving necessary approvals, is expected to provide major relief to motorists and residents grappling with persistent traffic congestion in the area. The project was sanctioned through the efforts of Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde and is considered a crucial component of the region’s transport infrastructure.

According to KDMC officials, the tender for the project has now been formally issued. City Engineer Anita Pardeshi stated that the estimated expenditure for the tender process stands at ₹35.44 lakh, while the contractor selected for the project will be required to complete the construction within a stipulated period of 24 months.

MLA’s Intervention

Sources in the civic administration said the tender process gained momentum after MLA Rajesh More met KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel earlier this week and expressed strong dissatisfaction over the delay in commencing the project. During the meeting, More reportedly urged the civic chief to ensure immediate action, highlighting the growing traffic burden faced by residents and daily commuters.

Following the discussion, the municipal administration moved swiftly to advance the project. A pre-allotment meeting has been scheduled for June 23 at the office of the City Engineer, after which the final tender award and subsequent procedural formalities are expected to be completed.

MLA’s Statement

Speaking on the issue, MLA Rajesh More said traffic congestion in the Mothagaon-Thakurli belt has intensified considerably since the opening of the Mankoli Bridge. The increased vehicular movement has placed additional pressure on existing road infrastructure, making the construction of the railway overbridge an urgent necessity.

He further stated that commuters are frequently forced to endure long delays at the railway crossing, particularly during peak hours, affecting travel time and overall traffic management in the region. The proposed ROB is expected to streamline traffic flow and improve connectivity between key residential and commercial pockets.

Commissioner Abhinav Goel had earlier assured the legislator that the tender process would be expedited and that the project would be taken up on priority. With the tender now officially floated, civic authorities have set a target of completing the overbridge within the next 24 months.

The project is expected to emerge as a major infrastructure upgrade for the Kalyan-Dombivli region, significantly easing traffic bottlenecks and enhancing commuter convenience along the busy Diva–Vasai railway crossing corridor.

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