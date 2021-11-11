Maharashtra govt signs MoU with RMI to promote electric mobility

In a bid to give push for e-mobility in the state, the Maharashtra Government on Thursday signed MoU with RMI, which is a 40-year-old non-profit working on clean energy transitions globally. RMI will provide technical support to implement the recently launched EV Policy by the state government. The signing took place in Galsgow at the UN Conference on Climate Change.

‘’We look forward to further partnership on electric mobility, ZEV, hydrogen fuel and decarbonisation our transport sector and urban renewal sector,’’ said Aaditya Thackeray, minister of environment and tourism who is at Glasgow.

Aaditya said that RMI has been partnering with RMI India, an organization working on India’s clean energy and mobility issues, to work along with public and private sector agencies on electric mobility. In Maharashtra, RMI has already been engaging with city of Pune through its City EV Accelerator platform to make Pune EV-ready.

The Maharashtra EV Policy approved in July this year aims to have a 10 percent share of EVs in total registrations by 2025. It targets conversion of 15 percent of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fleet into electric by 2025. The policy provides fiscal incentives for EV buyers and for the manufacturers of EVs and EV components along with subsidies for creation of charging infrastructure.

RMI CEO Jule Kortenhorst highlighted the need to mobilize climate finance and suggested establishment of state-backed Green Investment Bank to help finance Maharashtra’s climate ambitions. He said, “Maharashtra is showing the leadership for climate action by sub-national governments. The size and scale of economic growth in Maharashtra provide it the unique opportunity to leapfrog to clean and modern energy systems and be the role model for sub-national governments, not just in India, but globally.”

RMI India Senior Director Akshima Ghate said, “Maharashtra has notified one of the most progressive sub-national EV policies. RMI India is inspired by Minister’s vision for 100% electrification of public transport in the state and is looking forward to bringing together RMI and RMI India’s expertise to support state in decarbonizing its transportation sector.”

Going forward, RMI will work with Maharashtra’s State Council on Climate Change to chart out a decarbonization pathway for the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:21 PM IST