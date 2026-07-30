Maharashtra Govt Sets 90-Day Deadline To Resolve Senior Citizen Maintenance Cases | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for cases concerning the maintenance and welfare of parents and senior citizens to be disposed of within a maximum period of 90 days, warning that disciplinary and punitive action will be taken against officials who delay such matters.

The decision was taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Revenue Department has issued detailed guidelines to all divisional commissioners and district collectors for strict implementation of the provisions.

The move comes amid increasing complaints of senior citizens facing neglect, financial deprivation and harassment from their children and relatives. With the rise of nuclear families, many elderly people are reportedly being deprived of basic necessities such as food, clothing, shelter and medical care.

Under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, tribunals headed by Sub-Divisional Officers (Revenue) have been established to deal with such complaints. However, the Maharashtra Federation of Senior Citizens Organisations (FESCOM) had brought to the government’s notice that cases were often being delayed due to the heavy workload of revenue officials, including election duties, law and order responsibilities and land revenue matters.

Under the new guidelines, applications submitted by senior citizens or their representatives must be registered in a separate register on the same day and an acknowledgement receipt must be issued immediately.

The authorities have been directed to pass final orders within 90 days of receipt of an application, as mandated under the law and rules. Unnecessary adjournments and repeated postponement of hearings have also been prohibited.

The guidelines give priority to counselling and reconciliation at the initial stage of hearings, with an aim to resolve family disputes amicably while protecting the interests and dignity of senior citizens.

The administration has also been directed to ensure timely recovery of maintenance allowances awarded by the tribunal or appellate authority from children or relatives. Police assistance may be sought to facilitate the recovery where required.

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Divisional commissioners will conduct monthly reviews of cases filed, disposed of and pending under the Act during their meetings with district collectors. Each district collector’s office will also have a dedicated Senior Citizens Assistance Cell to track complaints and ensure timely action.

Revenue Minister Bawankule said the government was concerned over cases of elderly parents and senior citizens being denied basic needs and subjected to injustice because of changing family structures.

“On the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we have issued strict instructions to the revenue administration. Our objective is to ensure that senior citizens live the rest of their lives with dignity and security,” Bawankule said.

He added that the performance of officials ensuring effective implementation of the law would be taken into account, while officers found guilty of negligence or keeping applications pending without valid reasons would face disciplinary as well as punitive action.

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