Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of 19-Year-Old In Prabhadevi Party Brawl Case

A Mumbai Sessions Court has denied anticipatory bail to a 19-year-old accused in the Prabhadevi party brawl case | FPJ Representational Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: The sessions court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to 19-year-old Arjun Kunal Khanna, who was booked by the Dadar police in connection with a brawl that allegedly took place after a party in Prabhadevi on July 18.

Brawl After Party

According to the prosecution, a party was organised in the parking lot of Chaitanya Tower, Prabhadevi. The complainant, Arhan Patel, aged 19, and his brother Numaire, aged 15, had attended the party.

It is alleged that after the party, when they were leaving the venue, Khanna and another person started assaulting them. They were separated after an intervention, following which a case was registered at the Dadar police station.

Defence Challenges Allegations

While seeking anticipatory bail, Khanna's lawyer, Abad Ponda, argued that his client had been falsely implicated in the case. It was contended that the informant and his brother were protected by well-built bodyguards and, therefore, there was no possibility of them being assaulted by the 19-year-old applicant.

It was further argued that there was no independent witness to support the alleged assault. According to the defence, about 100 youngsters had attended the party and the building was well equipped with CCTV cameras and a watchman, but no material had been produced to substantiate the allegations.

The defence further argued that the complainant was heavily intoxicated and was not in a condition even to walk to his car. Therefore, it claimed, a medical examination at a government hospital was avoided.

Court Rejects Bail Plea

The complainant's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, along with Public Prosecutor N.S. Taralgatti, opposed the anticipatory bail plea. They argued that the informant was 19 years old and his brother Numaire, aged 15, was a brilliant student.

"On the day/night of incident, the applicant, without any reason brutally assaulted to informant, his minor brother, bodyguard and friend and caused them injured. The applicant abused and threatened to kill informant and his minor brother by pressing neck of informant. Hence, serious offences than mentioned in FIR are made out against the applicant," Maneshinde argued.

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After hearing the submissions, the court rejected the anticipatory bail application, observing that the applicant and his friends had allegedly threatened to kill the informant while pressing his neck.

The court further noted that the accused and his family had also allegedly tried to pressurise the complainant and his mother, following which they had sought the transfer of the investigation to the CID.

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