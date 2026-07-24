Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Man To 10 Years For Attempted Murder Over Unrequited Love Rivalry

Mumbai Sessions Court sentenced the convict to 10 years' imprisonment for attempting to murder a man engaged to marry a woman he was allegedly obsessed with | File Photo

Mumbai, July 23: The sessions court has convicted 35-year-old Vijay Laxman Shegokar, from Mankhurd, for attempting to murder a man who was to marry a woman whom the accused wanted to marry in a case of one-sided love. The man has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment.

The sessions judge, S.S. Adkar, while sentencing Shegokar, refused to grant leniency, observing that, “The offence committed by the accused is of a serious nature. The accused should have thought about the consequences of his acts before doing the same. Considering the manner in which the offence was committed...”

Attack During Morning Jog

As per the case registered with Wadala police station, on January 27, 2015, the complainant, Prashant Waghmode, left his house for jogging. When he was sitting in his car, parked outside his house, the accused came there and knocked on the window glass of his car. Shegokar pointed towards the bonnet and told Waghmode that something was there on it.

When Waghmode rolled down the window glass, the accused suddenly attacked him on the neck with a knife. Waghmode resisted the attack and caught hold of the knife. In the process, he sustained bleeding injuries to his neck and hand. The knife also fell inside the car. After the incident, the accused fled the spot. However, a case of attempted murder was registered against Shegokar. He was arrested on February 1, 2025.

Motive Behind The Attack

Public Prosecutor S.E. Soshte argued that Shegokar had a one-sided attraction towards Jaya Gore. However, Gore was to marry Waghmode, which the accused did not want. Hence, Shegokar decided to attack Waghmode.

Meanwhile, the prosecution pointed out that Jaya and Shegokar were former colleagues and had known each other for eight to 10 years. Jaya stated in her testimony that the accused had one-sided love for her, but she was not interested in him.

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Court Upholds Conviction

After hearing the evidence, the court observed, “Admittedly, the injuries suffered by Prashant were not of a grievous nature. But it cannot be forgotten that when the accused assaulted Prashant he was inside his car and he had no escape route. He could save himself only because after the first attack he caught hold of the knife. In that process, he sustained injuries on his left hand. Therefore, considering the circumstances in which Prashant was assaulted and considering the weapon which was used by the accused for committing the offence, it is evident that the accused intended to cause his death.”

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