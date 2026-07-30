2009 Poll CD Case: Uddhav Thackeray To Appear Before Kalyan Sessions Court Via Video Conferencing On August 5

Uddhav Thackeray will appear before the Kalyan Sessions Court via video conferencing on August 5 in the 2009 poll CD case | AI Generated Image

Kalyan, July 30, 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to appear before the Kalyan Sessions Court via video conferencing on August 5 in the long-pending case related to an alleged controversial CD circulated during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing reporters at the Kalyan Sessions Court, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and advocate Jayesh Vani clarified that Thackeray's appearance would be virtual and not in person. He said speculation regarding the former Maharashtra Chief Minister's physical appearance before the court was unfounded.

Case Stems From 2009 Poll Campaign

The case stems from the 2009 Lok Sabha election campaign for the then Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, during which a CD allegedly containing a provocative speech surfaced and triggered a political controversy.

According to the complaint, the recording purportedly featured remarks urging party workers to ensure victory in the election by any means, including statements allegedly saying, "Beat them up, do whatever it takes, but we must win the election."

Following the circulation of the CD, a complaint was lodged by the opposing side, leading to the registration of proceedings against Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Rajendra Deolekar and another accused. The matter has remained pending before the Kalyan court for several years.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for August 5. In recent days, reports had suggested that Thackeray might personally appear before the court, prompting heightened political interest and security-related discussions.

Virtual Appearance Confirmed

However, Advocate Jayesh Vani dismissed those reports, stating that Thackeray's appearance would be conducted through video conferencing in accordance with the court's arrangements. He added that there was no requirement for the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief to remain physically present for the scheduled hearing.

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The case, which has remained under judicial consideration for over 17 years, continues to draw attention because of the political stature of the accused and its links to one of Maharashtra's high-profile electoral contests. The court is expected to take up the matter for further proceedings during the August 5 hearing.

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