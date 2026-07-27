Quote Of The Day By Uddhav Thackeray: 'My Father, Balasaheb Thackeray, Did Not Teach Me To Be A Slave, But Taught Me To Fight Injustice'

Uddhav Thackeray Birthday: 'My Father, Balasaheb Thackeray, Did Not Teach Me To Be Slave, But Taught Me To Fight Injustice;' A Look At His Powerful Quotes |

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is celebrating his 66th birthday today, July 27. Known for his composed demeanour and firm political stance, Thackeray has often spoken about leadership, resilience, responsibility, and standing up against injustice. His speeches and statements have reflected the values he says he inherited from his father, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, while navigating Maharashtra's political landscape.

One of his most powerful and frequently quoted statements is, "My father, the late Bal Thackeray, did not teach me to be a slave, but taught me to fight injustice." The quote highlights his belief in standing firm for one's principles rather than surrendering to pressure, making it one of his defining political messages.

Another quote that resonates with many is, "You can take away the flowers, the fruit and the stems of trees but you can't destroy the roots." Through this analogy, Thackeray emphasises the importance of staying connected to one's roots and values, suggesting that true strength lies in a strong foundation that cannot easily be erased.

Speaking about challenges and criticism, he once remarked, "When I am challenged, I am encouraged. Don't misjudge my demeanor of composure and patience." The statement reflects his approach to adversity, portraying patience not as weakness but as quiet determination.

On leadership and public service, Uddhav Thackeray has also said, "It is true that the Thackerays have never fought elections. But we have never backed out from responsibilities." The quote underlines his view that leadership is defined not merely by contesting elections but by accepting responsibility and serving the people when called upon.