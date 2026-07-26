Quote Of The Day By Dharmendra Pradhan: 'Education Must Be Accessible To All, And It Must Be Of Quality' |

Senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan has stepped down from his role as India's Education Minister, following widespread criticism and nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak during his tenure. As discussions around the future of India's education system continue, his statements on education, nation-building, and the role of students remain significant. Here are some of his notable quotes.

Quote Of The Day

"Education must be accessible to all, and it must be of quality."

This quote underlines the dual responsibility of any education system—not only to ensure that learning reaches every student but also that the education provided meets high standards. It highlights the idea that equal access and quality education are essential for building a stronger and more inclusive nation.

Here are a few more notable quotes by Dharmendra Pradhan:

"The responsibility of making India a developed nation by 2047 rests on students' shoulders and their support."

Pradhan emphasized the role of young minds in shaping India's future. He often described students as the driving force behind the country's long-term vision of becoming a developed nation.

"School education is the foundation on which India will become a knowledge-based economy."

According to Pradhan, strong primary and secondary education forms the backbone of economic progress. He stressed that investing in school education is essential for creating an innovation-driven and skilled workforce.

"Our education system is one of the most effective systems in the world."

The former Education Minister frequently spoke about India's educational strengths and its potential on the global stage. His statement reflected confidence in the country's institutions while advocating for continued reforms and improvements.

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