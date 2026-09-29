Maharashtra: Govt Sanctions ₹1.32 Crore For 4 Luxury SUVs For Lokayukta Office Despite Drought Crisis In 265 Talukas

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai: Amid drought conditions across parts of Maharashtra, the state government's General Administration Department has sanctioned around Rs 1.32 crore for the purchase of four vehicles for members of the Lokayukta office.

According to reports, around Rs 33 lakh has been sanctioned for each Innova Hycross (ZX-7S), taking the total expenditure on the four vehicles to approximately Rs 1.32 crore.

The sanction comes at a time when Maharashtra has declared 265 of its 358 talukas drought-affected following deficient rainfall and prolonged dry spells. The affected talukas account for nearly three-fourths of the state.

Vehicles approved for Lokayukta members

The vehicles have been approved for four members of the Lokayukta establishment. The Lokayukta body includes former Justice Sunil Shukre, former Justices Surendra Tawde and Suvarna Kevale, former DGP Rashmi Shukla and former IAS officer Om Prakash Gupta, reported NDTV.

The expenditure has prompted discussion over government spending amid the ongoing drought and the financial difficulties faced by farmers.

The government has initiated several measures in drought-affected areas, including crop-loss assessments, restructuring of crop loans, land revenue concessions and other relief measures.

Ministers call for spending restraint

The vehicle purchase has also drawn attention against the backdrop of calls by some state ministers to curb unnecessary expenditure.

According to reports, Industries Minister Uday Samant recently instructed officials to avoid formal felicitations and expensive refreshments such as dry fruits at official meetings. He also called for simple meals during district planning meetings.

Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has also reportedly appealed for restraint in spending amid the difficult conditions.

Administrative approval granted

The reports further indicates, that the government had undertaken a revised review of vehicle requirements for the Lokayukta office on September 4. Administrative approval for the purchases was granted the same day, followed by the sanction of funds through a Government Resolution.

The decision has since sparked debate over public expenditure as Maharashtra simultaneously implements drought-relief measures across affected regions.

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