'Maharashtra To Decide Drought Relief Aid After Crop Damage Assessment,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and chairman of the Cabinet sub-committee on drought relief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on Monday said the state government would take a decision on financial assistance to drought-affected farmers after the completion of crop damage assessments and receipt of the final report.

Accurate Assessment Directed

Bawankule made the statement while inspecting crop damage in Ardhapur village of Nanded district. He directed the local administration to carry out accurate and objective assessments of crop losses so that eligible farmers can receive maximum assistance under various relief schemes.

“Accurate crop damage assessments are necessary to ensure maximum assistance through the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and crop insurance schemes,” Bawankule said.

No Blanket Aid Without Survey

He said providing blanket assistance without assessing the extent of crop damage could result in some farmers being deprived of the support they are entitled to. The government, he added, was making every effort to ensure that affected farmers receive assistance before Diwali.

“If assistance is announced immediately without a detailed assessment, some farmers may suffer losses. Therefore, it is necessary to review the situation comprehensively,” Bawankule said.

Aid Before Diwali Target

The minister also announced that the leave of officers and employees from 11 departments involved in managing the drought situation has been cancelled. The departments include revenue, agriculture, Zilla Parishad, water supply, electricity, animal husbandry and water resources, among others.

Bawankule said field-level officials had been asked to remain present in villages to ensure that crop damage assessments are conducted properly. He said the panchnamas would be completed across the state within the next few days.

Bawankule, said the crop situation in several parts of the state was serious and that the Rabi season had also come under stress. He said the government would make every possible effort to prevent farmer suicides and ensure that affected farmers receive timely assistance.

Regarding Nanded district, Bawankule said the remaining two talukas would also be included in the drought-affected list.

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