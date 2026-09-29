FDA Suspends Kayani & Co, Colaba Sweet Mart Licences; 19 Food Establishments Face Action Over Safety Lapses |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against 19 food establishments in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, including Kyani & Co., Colaba Sweet Mart, Arun Vilas Farsan, Ruchi Veg Restaurant, Daffodils Fast Food Inn and Subway, over serious food safety and hygiene violations. Of these, 13 establishments are in Mumbai, while six are in Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Kyani & Co Licence Suspended

At Kyani & Co., Kalbadevi, inspected on September 27, officials found cats, rat droppings, live flies and dead cockroaches in food preparation and storage areas. A large amount of blood had accumulated inside a refrigerator, while an open sewage manhole was found in the processing section. Food was kept directly on the floor, raw dough was covered with printed newspaper and raw and ready-to-eat food was not properly segregated. Its licence was suspended with immediate effect.

At Colaba Sweet Mart, FDA officials found live cockroaches on food weighing scales and packaging, besides lizards, flies and larvae in the preparation area. Uncovered food and raw dough were reportedly kept in contact with printed newspaper, while dirty mop water and mops were stored close to food. Its licence was suspended.

Restaurants Suspended Over Hygiene Issues

At Ruchi Veg Restaurant, Parel, the FDA found violations of hygiene and sanitary requirements and suspended its licence, stopping food-related activities. Daffodils Fast Food Inn, Vile Parle, was also suspended after inspectors found extremely unhygienic premises, dirty refrigerators and deep freezers, non-functional temperature displays and workers sleeping in the storage area alongside food items.

At Subway, Lower Parel, an inspection following a complaint received through the FDA's AI portal found a faulty refrigerator repeatedly defrosting frozen food, mould-like deposits, foul smell and live cockroaches. Water accumulation, poor segregation of food and cleaning materials and other hygiene lapses were also reported.

The other Mumbai establishments facing action are QSR Brands India Pvt Ltd, Astra Corporation (Royal China), Tiffin, United Bakery & Stores, Shree Padmavati Enterprises, Hotel Purandar Vilas, Arun Vilas Farsan, Dharavi, and S.S. Caterers, Chembur. Legal action has been initiated against the first six, while S.S. Caterers was ordered to stop operations for allegedly running without a valid food licence or registration.

In Thane and Navi Mumbai, six establishments have faced suspension or corrective/legal action for deficiencies related to food hygiene, storage, handling and distribution.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/