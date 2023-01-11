Maharashtra govt ropes in BJP MLC’s NGO for survey on aid to orphans under Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana

BJP MLC Shrikant Bhartiya's Tarpan Foundation to conduct survey on aid for orphans | Facebook

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved a joint proposal by the revenue and social justice departments to engage Tarpan Foundation for a survey and create awareness about the benefits under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana for orphans.

The NGO is run by BJP MLC Shrikant Bhartiya, who worked as the officer on special duty for former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2014-19. Under the scheme, orphans over 18 years of age will get Rs 1,000 per month.

As per the Cabinet decision, Tarpan Foundation will not get any money from the state. It will sign an MoU with the departments concerned for five years, after which a review would be conducted for extension.

Assistance to orphans, destitute etc

The state provides financial assistance of Rs 1000 per month to destitute persons, blind, disabled, orphan children, persons suffering from major illness, divorced women, abandoned women, and women freed from prostitution.

However, it was noticed that orphans above 18 years were unable to get due assistance. The government also realised that despite being eligible for the amount under the scheme, they could not take advantage due to lack of awareness.

Read Also Maharashtra Cabinet decides to push for 75,000 recruitment

Shrikant Bhartiya on Tarpan foundation and their work

Bhartiya said, “Tarpan has been working for the last six to seven years for orphans aged over 18 years. Had the government not taken the decision, the Foundation on its own was planning to pay Rs 500 per month to orphans.”

He said that the Foundation had entered into an MoU with the women and child welfare department during the previous government when he was not a member of the Upper House.

He said that Tarpan has so far helped 389 orphans and paid Rs 86.50 lakh towards their fees, besides distributing tablets and organising training for further learning. The aid, he said, is deposited directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.