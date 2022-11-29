Maharashtra Cabinet decides to push for 75,000 recruitment |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Tuesday decided to give a push for the recruitment of 75,000 posts in various government departments during the 75th year of independence. Of the 75,000 jobs, 18,000 vacancies will be in the police department.

The cabinet approved establishment of a separate department of persons with disabilities for their overall development. The cabinet gave nod for the immediate recruitment of vacant posts of scheduled tribes.

Further, the state cabinet cleared the government’s contribution of Rs 452.46 crore to put on fast track in the development of Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad new broad gauge railway route.

The cabinet fixed a nominal fixed stamp duty of 1,000 stamp duty instead of 5% stamp duty on the lease agreement documents under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana. This will largely benefit the beneficiaries from economically weaker sections and low income categories under the PMAY.

The cabinet gave nod for the revised administrative expenses of Rs 826 crore for the Wasni medium irrigation project in Amravati district. The implementation of this project will benefit the nearly 4,317 hectare of land.

Besides, the cabinet also approved the revised administrative expenses of Rs 169.14 crore for the Kordinala irrigation project in the tribal dominated Nandurbar district. Nearly 3,659 hectare of land will be covered due to the irrigation.

Further, the cabinet has decided to provide an advance salary hike benefit to government employees for their excellent performance between 2006 and 2008.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of a cabinet sub committee to look into the issue of providing arrears as per the 7th Pay Commission Report to the employees of the Maharashtra Forest Development Corporation.

The cabinet also cleared the starting of ashram schools in Beed district on grant basis.