Maharashtra Govt Renames Versova Bandra Sea Link As Veer Savarkar Setu, MTHL Renamed As Nhava Sheva Atal Setu

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road | FPJ Photo

Maharashtra government on Wednesday renamed the two major infrastructure projects of Mumbai after Veer Savarkar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The government has renamed the Versova Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu meanwhile, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road has been renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Veer Savarkar Jayanti, which falls on May 28, had told the media that they will be naming the Bandra-Versova Sea Link after VD Savarkar and that it will be named Veer Savarkar Setu.

This is breaking news, more dteails awaited

