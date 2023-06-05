Maharashtra cabinet expansion to be held before June 19?

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis with Amit Shah | Twitter

Mumbai: The expansion of the state cabinet is likely to take place before June 19, the foundation day of Shiv Sena. Apart from the state cabinet, the union cabinet is likely to be expanded as well to accommodate a couple of Shiv Sena ministers, sources said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Delhi on Sunday night. Shinde-Fadnavis called on Amit Shah around 10 pm and the meeting last for over an hour, sources revealed.

CM Shinde flew to Delhi after inaugurating bridges at a function in Pune while Deputy CM went to Delhi after attending events in Nagpur.

Maharashtra Cabinet

Presently, the Maharashtra cabinet has 20 ministers and there is room for 23 more to be inducted in. It is unclear whether all posts will be filled after the recent meeting at Delhi; however, it is beung said that some controversial faces from the current cabinet may be dropped. This also means that more new faces stand a chance to get a cabinet berth, sources said.

At the time of expansion, the thrust will be on women and young MLAs who work with the masses rather than working from office or engaging in courtroom politics. Essentially, the BJP would prefer MLAs to be inducted in cabinet who will contribute positively towards party's mission of bagging 45+ seats for Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Amit Shah takes report card of the current cabinet

During the meeting, the Union Home Minister is learnt to have taken report cards of the current state cabinet ministers. This is had fuelled speculations that heavy reshuffling is also on cards along with expansion.

CM Shinde's tweet on the meeting

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shinde, on Monday morning tweeted about his meeting with the union home minister. He said, "We discussed several issues related to the agriculture and cooperation department. The state government is working with speed for farmers and women empowerment and several stalled projects have been expedited. We always get guidance on several projects from PM Naredra Modi and union minister for cooperation Amit Shah. We met him for guidance."

In his tweet CM Shinde further said, "We have also decided to contest all the ensuing elections (this include parliamentary, legislative and local body elections) together. The BJP and Shiv Sena will contest these elections together in order to keep Maharashtra number one on the front of development. We shall contest together and emerge victorious...."