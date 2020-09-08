Maharashtra govt opts for Centre's GST option

Under this option, states could borrow Rs 97,000 crore from a special window facilitated by the government, the minister said. The interest burden and repayment would be borne out of cess collection and the borrowing from the special window would not be treated as a debt of the state.

‘‘There is likely to be a GST shortfall of Rs 40,000 crore in 2020-21. Under Option 1, the state government can get Rs 16,000 crore, while it will have to borrow another Rs 30,000 crore from different sources. The state government has taken a non-partisan approach, based on technical and professional considerations,’’ he noted.

According to the minister, the Centre should pay a part of the Rs 30,000 crore from the GST Compensation Cess. At the recently held GST Council meeting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance and planning department, had suggested that the Centre raise debt at low interest rates and clear all dues to states on a priority basis. As far as Maharashtra is concerned, Pawar had urged the Centre to clear arrears worth Rs 22,534 crore as of July. He had warned that further delays would cause the dues to soar to a record Rs 1 lakh crore in two years.