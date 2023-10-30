Maharashtra: Govt, Oppn Indulge In Blame Game Over Drug Mafias’ Links

File

After the alleged connection between the drug mafia and Shiv Sena (UBT) came to light in connection with the arrest of kingpin Lalit Patil, another drug-related link with the Shiv Sena (Thackeray) group has surfaced. Recently, the Anti Narcotics Cell's Bandra Unit arrested four individuals for allegedly possessing cannabis and marijuana. One of the accused is Sachin Nande (33), who was found in possession of 1700 grams of cannabis and 750 grams of Hydro marijuana, with an estimated value of Rs. 1.18 crore.

Before arrest Nande made 12 calls to the ‘Neta’

Sources said Nande has close ties to Uddhav Sena leader from the Raigad, but lives in Mumbai. Both Nande and this ‘neta’ used to run a restaurant. A few hours before he was arrested in Amrutlal Wadi, Juhu by the Bandra unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC), Nande had made as many as 12 calls to this particular leader, the sources added.

Refuting the allegations, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut alleged that it was the BJP which has links with the underworld.

Investigation underway in Lalit Patil drug case

The police are currently investigating hawala connection in Lalit Patil's drug operation. Patil's political affiliations have come to light, leading to political debates and accusations being made against each other. There is suspicion that the money from his drug business is being used in politics.

In the case of Lalit Patil's drug operation, the police have received information that substantial sums of money are being funneled through hawala channels to the main facilitator of a notorious gang. Consequently, the police have focused their attention on this gang, and it's expected that more shocking revelations will emerge from this investigation. The police are not, however, revealing the name of the gang or of its head.

The police have received information that large sums of money are reaching the main facilitator of a notorious gang every week. It is also understood that these funds are being distributed to many influential individuals. As a result, the investigation in this case is progressing somewhat slowly due to the lack of sufficient evidence, and the police are considering taking direct action.

'Hawala' channels

According to sources, Lalit Patil's contact was allegedly receiving around Rs 40 lakh through 'Hawala' channels every week. With such a substantial amount being spent in Pune, the police suspect that several influential figures are involved. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home Ministry, stated, "Certainly, a significant nexus and this will be unveiled. When Lalit Patil was first arrested, Uddhav Thackeray was the CM heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The MVA government, however, did not file an application requesting Patil's examination by a medical board, nor was he interrogated." Fadnavis emphasized, "The question is, who allowed Lalit Patil to escape? Who provided him with political patronage?"

Blame game rages on

Opposition parties alleged that Patil had close ties to Shiv Sena minister Dada Bhuse and Shambhuraje Desai. Subsequently, the Shinde group and BJP circulated a photo of Lalit Patil with Uddhav Thackeray, revealing that Lalit Patil was the Shiv Sena's Nashik city President in 2020.

The Thackeray group also made similar accusations. Sushma Andhare, spokesperson for the Thackeray group, raised questions about Lalit Patil's ability to operate alone. She demanded a central investigation agency probe into the matter and suggested that everyone involved, including the Minister, should undergo narco-testing. Andhare also claimed that Girish Mahajan may have had a hand in Lalit Patil's activities.

Shinde group MLA Sanjay Shirsath made an allegation that, "The Thackeray group was receiving money from Lalit Patil. Without political and police connections, it's unlikely that anyone could run a drug racket."

Lalit Patil was apprehended after escaping from Sassoon. However, he was reportedly released after receiving a call from a political leader, according to Rohit Pawar, an MLA of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar).

Ajit Pawar, the guardian minister of Pune, refrained from commenting on the matter, even as accusations were being made against police officers, the dean of Sassoon, and other officials by the army and the Congress.

Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar expressed his belief that there must be political involvement in this racket, and he called for stern action against anyone involved. However, he also voiced concerns that the police might encounter Lalit Patil and halt the investigation.

Much like Abdul Karim Telgi squandered ill-gotten gains in the fake stamp case on politicians and bureaucrats, it's predicted that many individuals who benefitted from the money spent by Lalit Patil without questioning its source will find themselves in trouble.

