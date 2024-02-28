'Maharashtra Govt Not Vada Pav Stall': BJP's Nitesh Rane Takes Swipe At Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray

ANI

Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane took jabs at Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday, remarking that the duo has persistently predicted the downfall of the current government since its inception, yet it continues to function smoothly without interruption.

"Maharashtra government is not a Vada pav stall that you will move it from here to there, or down its shutter. Since the formation of the coalition government, Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray have been saying that the government will fall even before it is formed. However, neither Aditya Thackeray's voice has changed nor has our government fallen," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said during his interaction with media outside legislative assembly during the budget session.

Nitesh Rane said, "Sanjay Raut's dialogue has now become monotonous after listening to it again and again. Since the coalition government came to power, Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray have been saying that the government will fall even before it was formed. They announce every month when the government will fall. Two years have passed now, but neither Aditya Thackeray's voice has changed nor has our government fallen."

"Aditya Thackeray had said that this government will not last till December. But now we have reached March and our term has also ended. In 2024, we will come back to power. Our government has not fallen, but you and your son will spend how many days outside, let's talk about that," he added.

Uddhav could not maintain relations with Modi like Bal Thackeray: Rane

Sanjay Raut targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah. While talking about this, Nitesh Rane said, "Raut spoke against nepotism. However, those who do not have a family should not speak on nepotism. It is a mistake to speak about one's family while having their own family. The entire country knows about the very different relationship between Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, Modiji, and Amit Shah. They were always together on the subject of Hindutva. Balasaheb Thackeray never compromised on Hindutva. That is why there was a coalition between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray has failed to maintain the relationship like Balasaheb Thackeray and Modiji. That is why there cannot be a comparison between you (Uddhav) and Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.