 Maharashtra Govt Legalizes Email Notices To Speed Up Land Revenue Cases
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Legalizes Email Notices To Speed Up Land Revenue Cases

Maharashtra Govt Legalizes Email Notices To Speed Up Land Revenue Cases

Maharashtra has amended its Land Revenue Code, 1966, making email service of revenue hearing notices legally valid. This move aims to reduce delays caused by undelivered physical notices, accelerate justice in 12,000 pending land cases, and improve transparency. The change supports paperless administration and Digital India objectives.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: In a landmark decision aimed at bringing greater transparency and speed to land revenue proceedings across the state, the Maharashtra Government has amended the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966 to make service of notices of revenue hearings through email legally valid.

The proposal, moved by Hon. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, was approved today in the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis.

Until now, notices for revenue hearings were required to be served either through personal/hand delivery or by post under the existing provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code. Delays frequently occurred due to technical issues such as non-receipt of notice, incorrect or untraceable addresses, or refusal to accept the notice — often resulting in repeated adjournments of hearings.

Read Also
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' 1st Reaction On Rohit Pawar's 'Conspiracy' Claim On Ajit Dada's Plane...
article-image

With the amendment carried out in Section 230, a notice sent to the party’s officially registered or provided email ID will now be deemed to have been validly and legally served.

FPJ Shorts
AI Impact Summit 2026: US, India Should Forge AI Tech Compact, New Report Suggests
AI Impact Summit 2026: US, India Should Forge AI Tech Compact, New Report Suggests
'No Foul Play In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, But Investigation Needed': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
'No Foul Play In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, But Investigation Needed': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
Indian Govt Asks Instagram, YouTube To Label, Take Down AI-Generated Deepfake Content In 3 Hours
Indian Govt Asks Instagram, YouTube To Label, Take Down AI-Generated Deepfake Content In 3 Hours
Kerala Lottery Result: February 11, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-39 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 11, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-39 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Accelerating Justice in Revenue Matters

Approximately 12,000 land-related cases are currently pending at the secretariat level. A significant portion of these delays stem solely from the time-consuming process of serving physical notices.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “The primary reason thousands of land-related cases in revenue courts remained pending for years was the issue of ‘non-receipt of notice.’ Legal recognition of email-based notice service has now closed this major loophole. The justice delivery process in revenue matters will now become significantly faster and more reliable.”

Read Also
'We Will Run Administration As Per Balasaheb Thackeray’s Vision': CM Devendra Fadnavis...
article-image

Benefits of new provision : 

 • Save considerable time previously spent on postal dispatch or personal service

 • Bring greater transparency to the process

 • Provide technical proof of dispatch and delivery of the email

 • Eliminate the common excuse of “notice not received”

 • Prevent repeated adjournments of hearing dates

 • Ultimately ensure faster delivery of justice to ordinary citizens

The decision to digitize notice service is yet another decisive step towards paperless and efficient administration, reinforcing the government’s commitment to Digital India objectives.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice To Vile Parle's Suvidha Pearl After Safety Lapse Claims Life
Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice To Vile Parle's Suvidha Pearl After Safety Lapse Claims Life
Maharashtra: Mass Copying Reported In Class 12 English Exam At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 23 Booked
Maharashtra: Mass Copying Reported In Class 12 English Exam At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 23 Booked
India’s First Musical Road Inaugurated On Mumbai Coastal Corridor By CM Devendra Fadnavis, ‘Jai...
India’s First Musical Road Inaugurated On Mumbai Coastal Corridor By CM Devendra Fadnavis, ‘Jai...
Maharashtra Govt Legalizes Email Notices To Speed Up Land Revenue Cases
Maharashtra Govt Legalizes Email Notices To Speed Up Land Revenue Cases
Three-Day Rhythm n Roots Festival Concludes On A High Note In Bandra
Three-Day Rhythm n Roots Festival Concludes On A High Note In Bandra