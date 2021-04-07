Maharashtra govt issues clarifications to 'break the chain' order

The relief and rehabilitation department principal secretary further added that manufacturing activities that have been allowed include all incidental activities involved in the manufacturing process and for completion of the production cycle, any pre-dispatch certifications, statutory filing requirements etc.

"Quarantine Centres that have to be set up for Industries having more than 500 workers to have all basic facilities and in case of such a facility being set up outside the campus of the industry, the affected persons should be moved to the said facility while ensuring that there is no contact with any other person during the transit," the statement read.

The statement from relief and rehabilitation department principal secretary further stated that agriculture related services that have been listed as essential also includes all allied activities required to ensure seamless continuity of the agricultural sector including availability of farming input, seeds, fertilisers, equipment's and repairs thereof.

Food which has been listed as an essential service to include chicken, mutton, eggs, fish shops, the statement further added.

The statement also said that the following activities will be included under essential services.

a. SEBI and offices of SEBI recognized market infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations and intermediaries registered with SEBI.

b. Services needed for restoration/ maintaining of Telecom services.

c. Supply of Gas.