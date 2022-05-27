e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra govt freezes rights of 6 MHADA board CEOs

However, the Mumbai CEO has been left untouched

Sweety AdimulamUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
MHADA | File

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has come down heavily on six board CEOs of IAS ranks of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), freezing their rights.

The areas are Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Konkan and Amravati. The state said these officers were not exercising their rights properly. With this, these CEOs cannot take decisions on fixing prices of lottery houses, approval of the real estate development projects, or lease of land rights. among others.

However, the Mumbai CEO has been left untouched. Hence, the city will not experience any repercussions of the move, said an official. In fact, the state has clarified that the decision will be taken by the housing department and by MHADA vice-president.

Moreover, the pending approvals and new decision files need to be cleared by these two offices only

