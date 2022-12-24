Maharashtra govt forms committee for effective implementation of e-office system

CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

The Shinde-Fadnavis government, in order to implement the e-office system effectively from April 1, has formed a 9-member committee headed by the additional chief secretary from the General Administration Department.

The government has taken a decision that all government offices across the state will go paperless by adopting an e-office system from April 1. The government proposes to make administrative work more dynamic and paperless.

The General Administration Department under secretary LV Sawant, in a government resolution, said that the committee from time to time issue the guidelines, address the grievances of various departments and monitor the implementation of the e-office system.

The committee will hold a weekly meeting to review the progress. The committee will also hold a monthly meeting to take stock of the situation at the state level and in various regions in the implementation of the e-office system.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the government in November has released the standard operating procedure for the implementation of the e-office system.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that all government related files should come to him for final decision after going through four levels of deliberations instead of the present eight levels.

’’With the commencement of the 'e-office' system in all the government offices the work will speed up and it will be completely paperless. There will be more ease of doing business. Once all the offices start using 'e-office', working files and documents can be viewed and approved on mobile phones as well,’’ said Shinde.

The state government proposes to increase the number of online services from the present 450 services. Further, the Digital tracking of various complaints will be done and a separate dashboard will be created to provide information about the actions taken by the departments on the complaints.