'E-office' system to be launched in government offices of Maharashtra from April 1 says CM Eknath Shinde

E-office system to be launched in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the 'e-office' system will be launched in all government offices across the state from April 1 to make administrative work more dynamic and 'paperless'.

‘’With the commencement of the 'e-office' system in all the government offices the work will speed up and it will be completely paperless. There will be more ease of doing business. Once all the offices start using 'e-office', working files and documents can be viewed and approved on mobile phones as well,’’ said Shinde.

He noted that at present the file coming to the Chief Minister for the approval comes from 8 different levels, due to this there has been delay in the decision. He asked the administration to send files to the CM from only four levels instead of 8 levels to expedite the decision making process. This will be in line with the Centre’s decision.

The number of online services will be increased

Shinde, who met the Central Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Department Secretary V Srinivas today, also announced that the number of online services will be increased. At present, 450 services in the state are being provided online.

Further, Shinde said that he will personally review the action on public complaints. ‘’This is a people's government and to fulfill the expectations of the common man from the government, an online system will be implemented to redress the public complaints received by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

Digital tracking of these complaints will be done, a separate dashboard will be created to provide information about the actions taken by the departments on the complaints,’’ he added.

Government will launch the good governance ranking

CM said that the government will launch the good governance ranking of all departments and districts in the state. ‘’At present, good governance is being monitored only at the state level, henceforth the good governance ranking of each government department and district will be done,’’ he added.

Shinde instructed the administration to determine the ranking of government services and good governance provided by government departments and districts. ‘’The ranking of this good governance will not only create competition in departments and districts, but also increase the quality of services provided to the people,’’he opined.