Maharashtra govt formation: This is not the first time Shiv Sena-NCP helped each other

In 2007, NCP had joined hands with the Shiv Sena in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Both parties had come together in the PMC to keep the Congress out of power. The alliance lasted only two years and they split ahead of the state Assembly elections in 2009.

Sharad Pawar, the NCP chief, is virtually in the role of the mediator between the Congress and the Shiv Sena. He held a meeting with Sonia Gandhi last week discussing the possibility of aligning with the Shiv Sena if it snapped ties with the BJP. Emerging from the meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar had asserted that the Shiv Sena should form the government with the BJP as their alliance was voted to power by the people of Maharashtra.

Amid a flurry of meetings in Mumbai and in New Delhi, Arvind Sawant signalled his party's exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and accused the BJP of reneging on its promise for equal division of seats and power and forcing the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to snap ties. His resignation came after Pawar said the Shiv Sena will have to first snap ties with the NDA so his party can take a call on supporting the saffron outfit.