Maharashtra Govt Extends Amnesty Scheme For Sindhi Displaced Persons, Property Regularisation Deadline Extended By One Year

Maharashtra has extended its amnesty scheme to help Sindhi displaced families regularise property ownership and secure freehold titles | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 18: The Maharashtra government has extended by one year its Special Amnesty Scheme-2025 aimed at regularising tenure violations and converting residential and commercial properties occupied by Sindhi displaced persons into freehold land in notified areas across the state, excluding Ulhasnagar in Thane district.

The Revenue and Forest Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on June 16, granting an extension to the scheme beyond its original deadline of May 15, 2026, up to 2027. The move comes in response to a strong response from beneficiaries and a large number of applications that remain under process.

The amnesty scheme was launched in May 2025 following a state Cabinet decision taken on April 8, 2025. It was designed to address long-pending issues related to breaches of tenure conditions on residential and commercial plots allotted to Sindhi displaced families after Partition and to facilitate their conversion into freehold ownership.

Extension granted after strong response

According to the government, the scheme has witnessed significant participation from eligible beneficiaries, prompting the need to provide additional time for applicants to complete the regularisation process and avail of the benefits offered under the policy.

Under the latest GR, the scheme will continue for another year from May 15, 2026. The government has also clarified that provisions contained in its September 19, 2025 communication regarding the implementation of the scheme will remain applicable. All other terms and conditions of the original Government Resolution issued on May 15, 2025, will continue unchanged.

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Benefit for displaced families

Officials said the extension is expected to benefit thousands of Sindhi displaced families residing in notified areas across Maharashtra by enabling them to secure clear and marketable titles to their properties.

The government resolution has been issued by the Revenue and Forest Department under powers delegated following the Cabinet decision and has been uploaded on the state government's official website.

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