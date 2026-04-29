MHADA Lottery 2026: Big Relief For Homebuyers As Deadline For Draw Of 2,640 Mumbai Homes Extended Till May 14 |

Mumbai: In a major relief for citizens waiting to own a home in the city, the MHADA has extended the application deadline for its Mumbai housing lottery offering 2,640 homes. Applicants now have time until May 14, 2026, to submit their forms.

According to officials, the extension comes after the scheme received a lower-than-expected response. The decision aims to give more time to eligible applicants who could not complete the process earlier due to various reasons. The move is expected to benefit middle-class and economically weaker sections looking for affordable housing in Mumbai.

Where Are The Houses Located Under This Scheme?

The houses under this scheme are located across multiple parts of the city, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Girgaon, Wadala, Powai, Mazgaon, Dadar and Pahadi Goregaon. This wide distribution allows applicants to choose homes based on their preferred location and convenience.

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In a major step to ease the financial burden on beneficiaries, MHADA has also assured that all necessary repairs and essential work on the houses will be completed before possession is handed over. This means successful applicants will not have to bear additional renovation costs after allotment.

Details On The Revised Schedule

As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply is May 14, while the deadline for payment of the earnest money deposit is May 15 during banking hours. The provisional list of applicants will be published on May 22. Applicants will be allowed to submit objections or claims until May 25, and the final list will be released on May 29.

The lottery draw for these houses is scheduled to take place on June 5, 2026. The venue for the draw will be announced soon by MHADA. With the extension providing extra time, thousands of aspiring homeowners now have another opportunity to participate in the scheme and move closer to owning a home in Mumbai.

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