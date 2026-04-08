Maharashtra Govt Cracks Down On Medicine Shortage, Bars Hospitals From Sending Patients To Private Pharmacies | File/ Representative image

Mumbai: The state government has issued strict directions to all Government Medical Colleges and their affiliated hospitals following a surge in complaints about the non-availability of essential medicines and the growing practice of doctors asking patients to purchase medicines from private medical stores.

The order was issued by the Commissioner, Medical Education and Drugs Department, Maharashtra State, on April 7, 2026.

According to officials, these complaints exposed serious gaps in the public healthcare system, where patients—especially those from economically weaker sections—were being forced to spend money on medicines that should have been provided free of cost at government facilities. This not only increased the financial burden on patients but also raised concerns about transparency, accountability, and the overall quality of care in public hospitals.

Taking these issues into account, the Directorate has directed Deans, Medical Superintendents, administrative officers, and medical practitioners to ensure that all patients are provided with the required medicines directly from hospital stocks. The move aims to reduce inconvenience to patients and restore trust in government healthcare services.

The decision is also aimed at addressing poor inventory management practices. Irregular stock reviews and delays in procurement were identified as key reasons behind medicine shortages. By mandating regular stock assessments, advance planning, and timely submission of additional demand proposals, the government seeks to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential drugs.

Officials further noted that the lack of proper monitoring systems and updated records contributed to inefficiencies and reduced transparency in medicine distribution. To address this, hospitals have been instructed to maintain accurate stock registers, distribution records, and updated digital tracking systems.

The government has also empowered institutions to use contingency funds for emergency procurement, ensuring that urgent medical needs are not affected by procedural delays. At the same time, a zero-tolerance approach has been adopted, with strict disciplinary action to be taken against any staff found directing patients to purchase medicines from outside without valid justification.

Overall, the decision aims to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for patients, strengthen accountability within public healthcare institutions, improve supply chain management, and ensure that no patient is denied essential treatment due to a lack of medicines.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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