Rajasthan: Mysterious Illness In Salumbar Claims Five Young Children In Five Days, Triggering Panic And Emergency Medical Response

A mysterious illness in Rajasthan’s Salumbar district has claimed the lives of five children within five days. The sudden deaths have created panic in the area. | File Pic

Jaipur: A mysterious illness in Rajasthan’s Salumbar district has claimed the lives of five children within five days. The sudden deaths have created panic in the area.

Symptoms and Affected Villages

The deaths have occurred due to severe vomiting, diarrhea, and fever in the villages of Ghata and Lalpura in the Lasadiya block of Salumber district.

Given the gravity of the situation, the state government has sent an expert medical team from Udaipur. The medical team reached the location on Monday and collected the blood samples from children in every household across the affected villages.

Details of Deceased Children and Referrals

The deceased children—aged between 2 and 4 years—were initially taken to the Dhariyawad Hospital after symptoms of high fever, convulsions, and vomiting. As their condition deteriorated there, the children were referred to the District Hospital in Pratapgarh, Salumber, and finally to the MB Hospital in Udaipur. Two of these children passed away while en route to the hospital, while the remaining three succumbed during treatment at the hospital. Another 20 children are reportedly suffering from the similar illness.

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District Collector Mohammed Junaid said that the medical team has conducted a comprehensive survey of the entire region and instructions have been given to ensure every possible medical treatment to the children.

Unknown Cause and Ongoing Investigations

Block medical officer Dr. Sintu Kumawat said that the precise cause behind the deaths is not known. Blood samples and other diagnostic tests are currently being conducted on the children to determine whether the cause is a viral infection or another seasonal illness. The medical team is conducting a survey within the village, going door-to-door to screen other children. Residents have been advised to exercise caution.