West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Nearly 90 Lakh Voters Deleted In Roll Revision

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In a major development ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, nearly 90 lakh voters have been removed from the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise by the Election Commission of India.

The deletions account for over 11.8% of the state’s electorate, potentially reshaping the political landscape.

Sharp Drop in Voter Base

The revision process has reduced the voter base from around 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore. While the final figures are yet to be formally notified, the scale of deletions has already raised concerns among political stakeholders about its impact on electoral outcomes.

Significant voter removals were recorded in districts like Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, Malda, and Nadia. In some areas, deletion rates crossed 50%, with Nadia reporting nearly 78% of under-adjudication voters being struck off. Kolkata regions also saw notable cuts, including areas linked to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Under-Adjudication Cases and Scrutiny

Out of over 60 lakh voters placed under adjudication, around 27 lakh were deleted following judicial scrutiny, while more than 32 lakh were retained. The process, overseen by judicial officers, led to nearly 45% of disputed entries being removed.

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Aggrieved voters can approach tribunals set up underSupreme Court of India orders. However, uncertainty remains over whether those later deemed eligible will be able to vote in the upcoming polls.

Electoral Rolls Frozen for First Phase

With the first phase of polling scheduled for April 23 across 152 seats, electoral rolls have been officially frozen. The remaining 142 seats will vote on April 29, with their rolls set to be frozen on April 9, leaving no room for further inclusions unless directed by the court.