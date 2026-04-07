UP Cabinet Approves Major Hike In Shiksha Mitras’ Honorarium, 25 Lakh Tablets For Students, And New Medical College In Ballia | Representational pic

Lucknow: In a set of decisions aimed at boosting welfare outreach and strengthening public services, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday approved a sharp increase in honorarium for Shiksha Mitras and part-time instructors, alongside key proposals in education technology and healthcare infrastructure.

Honorarium Revision Details

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said the monthly honorarium of Shiksha Mitras has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000, while that of part-time instructors has been increased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 17,000. The revised payments will come into effect from May 1.

The minister said the state government had earlier raised the honorarium of Shiksha Mitras from Rs 3,500 to Rs 10,000 in 2017 after the BJP came to power, and the latest decision marks another substantial increase. He added that more than 27,000 part-time instructors are currently working in government schools across the state and will benefit from the revision.

Total Proposals Approved

Officials said the Cabinet approved a total of 22 proposals during the meeting, covering sectors including education, health and digital infrastructure.

In another key decision, the Cabinet cleared the purchase of 25 lakh tablets for distribution among students under the state’s digital empowerment programme. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said around 60 lakh smartphones and tablets have already been distributed in previous phases, and the fresh procurement aims to expand the scheme’s reach.

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New Medical College in Ballia

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a new medical college in Ballia under the ‘One District One Medical College’ initiative. The college will be set up on land belonging to the prison department, with the existing district hospital to be integrated into the new medical institution.

Officials said once infrastructure is completed, the college will seek approval for 100 MBBS seats and begin academic sessions. The project is expected to improve access to healthcare facilities, including trauma care and specialist services, while also generating employment opportunities for medical and paramedical staff at the local level.

The decisions underline the government’s focus on expanding welfare measures while strengthening education and healthcare infrastructure across Uttar Pradesh.