Maharashtra Govt Clears Phase-1 Of ₹31,793 Crore Virar–Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor Project

Maharashtra government has approved Phase-1 of the Virar–Alibaug corridor aimed at boosting connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. | File Photo

Mumbai, May 9: In a major push to strengthen transport infrastructure across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra government has approved Phase 1 of the ambitious Rs 31,793 crore Virar–Alibaug Multi-Modal Transport Corridor project.

14-lane expressway planned across MMR

The project involves the construction of a 14-lane access-controlled expressway aimed at improving regional connectivity and easing congestion on existing highways and arterial roads.

The proposed 126-km corridor will connect several strategic infrastructure hubs, including Jawaharlal Nehru Port, the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

First phase to cover 96-km stretch

According to officials, the first phase of the project will cover a 96.41-km stretch between Navghar in Vasai and Balavali in Pen.

The corridor is expected to pass through 104 villages spread across eight talukas in Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts.

Project to be implemented under BOT model

The approval comes months after the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) decided to implement the project under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model.

The move followed earlier tendering attempts in which bid amounts reportedly exceeded the estimated project cost by nearly 36%, prompting the state to reassess the execution strategy.

Corridor seen as key regional infrastructure project

The Virar–Alibaug corridor has long been viewed as a critical infrastructure project for the MMR, with planners envisioning it as an outer ring road integrated with a metro rail component.

While the initial alignment extends up to Pen, authorities have indicated that the overall corridor could eventually be expanded to nearly 128 km.

Officials believe the project will significantly reduce travel time between the northern and southern parts of the metropolitan region, improve freight movement to and from JNPT, and support upcoming urban and industrial developments around Navi Mumbai and Raigad.

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Land acquisition and planning work to begin

Land acquisition and detailed planning activities for the first phase are expected to gather pace following the state government’s approval.

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