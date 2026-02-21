 Maharashtra Govt Approves Revised 204.8 Km Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway Alignment
The Maharashtra government approved the revised route of the 204.799-km Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway, including an 11.969-km link road. With ₹2,353.94 crore cleared for land acquisition, MSRDC is expected to arrange funding and float fresh tenders. The project aims to significantly boost Vidarbha connectivity

Sarah Lobo
Updated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Maharashtra Govt Approves Revised 204.8 Km Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway Alignment

The Maharashtra government has approved the revised alignment for the proposed Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway, marking a major step in the expansion of the Nagpur–Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway into eastern Vidarbha.

The final approval given by the state government was issued on Friday.

According to an report by Loksatta, the expressway will be 204.799 km long, including an 11.969 km Chandrapur link road. The revised alignment was prepared after the state-directed authorities explored whether the project’s impact on forest land could be reduced.

₹2,353.94 Crore Approved For Land Acquisition

The state has also granted approval of ₹2,353.94 crore for land acquisition. This includes ₹1,493.31 crore towards land cost and a potential interest component of ₹860.63 crore.

With the financial approval in place, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) can now move ahead with funding arrangements. The corporation is expected to raise a loan from HUDCO to support the project.

MSRDC had earlier floated tenders for three proposed corridors in Vidarbha: Nagpur–Chandrapur, Nagpur–Gondia and Bhandara–Gadchiroli. However, the process was cancelled as land acquisition was likely to take longer than anticipated.

With administrative approval now granted, fresh tenders for the Nagpur–Chandrapur stretch are expected to be floated in the coming months, reported Loksatta.

Travel Time To Be Reduced To Two Hours

Although the corridor had earlier received environmental clearance, a revised proposal has now been submitted in line with the updated alignment and is likely to be approved soon.

Once operational, the expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Nagpur and Chandrapur from the current three to three-and-a-half hours to nearly two hours, significantly improving connectivity.

