Maharashtra Govt Approves Higher FSI Exemption For Fitness And Recreational Facilities In Mumbai Buildings

Residential and commercial buildings in Mumbai will now get higher FSI relief for wellness and recreational amenities under revised DCPR rules | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 7: The Government of Maharashtra has approved modifications to the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR)-2034 for Mumbai, allowing a larger floor space index (FSI) exemption for fitness, meditation and recreational facilities in residential and commercial buildings.

The revised provisions increase the FSI-free built-up area allocation for such amenities from 2 per cent to 4 per cent of the total built-up area (BUA) in buildings.

The Urban Development Department issued a notification on May 6 sanctioning amendments to Regulations 31(1)(xvii) and 37(28) under Section 37(2) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

Expanded scope under amended regulations

Earlier, only a fitness centre or Yogalaya for cooperative housing societies and apartment owners’ associations qualified for FSI exemption. The amended regulation expands the scope to include meditation centres and recreational activity spaces.

Moreover, the new rules will now apply not only to cooperative housing societies and apartment owners’ associations, but also to condominiums and commercial cooperative societies or commercial premises owners’ associations.

The notification follows a proposal submitted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in December 2025 after representations from industry bodies PEATA and CREDAI seeking broader amenity provisions in residential and commercial developments.

Under the amended regulation, covered swimming pools can also be permitted free of FSI within the 4 per cent cap if they form part of the fitness centre facilities. Any built-up area beyond the prescribed limit will be counted towards FSI calculations.

New provisions for commercial buildings

The state government has also introduced a new sub-clause, Regulation 37(28A), allowing Yogalaya, fitness centres, meditation spaces and recreational facilities in office and commercial buildings.

Such facilities in commercial buildings will be permitted free of FSI up to 4 per cent of the total built-up area on payment of a premium equivalent to 100 per cent of the land rate as per the Annual Statement of Rates (ASR). Additional built-up area beyond the 4 per cent threshold will attract FSI charges.

The notification specifies that these facilities must remain exclusively for members or owners of the concerned society, condominium or commercial association and cannot be used for outside commercial purposes.

The government has also prescribed a minimum area requirement of 30 square metres for such facilities.

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In larger layouts where a clubhouse already exists under Regulation 27, additional fitness or recreational facilities within individual buildings will only qualify for FSI exemption after adjusting the built-up area of the clubhouse against the 4 per cent permissible cap.

The amendments come into effect from the date of publication of the notification in the official gazette.

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