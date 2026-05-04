Maharashtra Govt Appoints RailTel Corporation Of India To Modernise Stamps & Registration Department’s 517 Offices Over Five Years |

Mumbai: As part of an ambitious programme to modernise offices of the stamps and registration department, the state government has appointed RailTel Corporation, a public sector undertaking (PSU), to carry out the task over a period of five years.

The decision is aimed at making services offered by the department more citizen-centric, transparent and technology-driven, ultimately making the registration process faster, government sources said. This initiative comes close on the heels of the move to set up 60 new stamps and registration offices under private participation.

VFS Global Services has been appointed to set up these offices, targeting users willing to pay for enhanced amenities and services. RailTel, a 'navratna' PSU, has been tasked with the comprehensive modernisation of 517 sub-registrar and administrative offices across the state. The project will be implemented on a public-private partnership.

All sub-registrar offices will be equipped with connectivity to a central server, modern IT and computer infrastructure, secure networks, CCTV systems, software platforms, technical maintenance support and essential office supplies.

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The initiative also includes deployment of skilled technical manpower for IT support and software development, establishment and maintenance of a network operations centre and integrated command and control centre to ensure uninterrupted internet services, and provision of staff for data entry and scanning operations.

Additionally, a project management tool and an inventory management system will be developed for efficient maintenance of hardware and systems. It will also include the supply of new computer equipment, cloud-based services and regular provision of consumables such as toner, drums, paper and stationery.